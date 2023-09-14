UAE: Drugs worth Dh3.87 billion seized as gang tries to smuggle narcotic pills in doors, panels

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi congratulated India for successfully hosting the G20 summit in New Delhi
Authorities in the UAE have foiled a gang’s bid to smuggle narcotic pills worth Dh3.87 billion. The gang tried to smuggle 13 tonnes of banned captagon pills in 651 doors and 432 decorative panels. The police seized a total of 86 million pills in ‘Operation Storm’.
Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said six suspects were arrested red-handed as they tried to smuggle the drugs in five shipping containers.
The Dubai Police effected the arrests, Sheikh Saif added. A video shared by the Minister of Interior showed how the police tracked the suspects and arrested them one after another. The police can be seen disassembling the doors and panels to find the drugs concealed in them.
More details to follow
