UAE: Dh600,000 compensation for welder after electric box explodes in his face

He suffered from second and third degree burns on his face, neck, chest, and arms as a result of the incident

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 9:35 AM

The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance that obligated a company and an engineer to pay Dh600,000 to a welder in compensation for the burns he suffered during work.

According to the case papers, the welder filed a lawsuit in which he said that he was working for an engineer when the incident happened. The engineer asked him to open an electricity box but did not disconnect the electric current. As a result, the box exploded in the victim's face and caused second and third-degree burns to his face and chest, and second-degree burns to his right hand.

The welder demanded that the engineer and the company they were working for pay him Dh3 million for the material and moral damages he suffered, along with a legal interest of 12 per cent from the date of the judicial claim until full payment.

The forensic report proved that the injuries sustained by the complainant were electrical burns to the face, neck, chest, and arms. The court ordered the engineer and the company to pay the victim Dh600,000 as compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered.

