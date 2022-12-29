Dubai: WhatsApp messages save man's life after 3 assault, threaten to kill him

This may be the largest prize money offered in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia
Timely WhatsApp messages saved the life of a man in Dubai after he was kidnapped and assaulted by three people.
The incident took place last July. The victim invited one of the accused, who was his friend, to dinner in a restaurant. The accused came to the restaurant with two others.
During the dinner, the accused asked the victim to return Dh10,000 which the latter had borrowed. He asked him to talk to his family in his home country and ask them to send the money. However, the victim's father refused. The accused then took the help of the other two to kidnap the victim and detain him inside the former's apartment.
The kidnappers asked him to call someone to get the money. He then called his friend and asked for Dh5,000. After the call, he sent a distress message to the friend, attaching the location of the place in which he was held.
The latter went to the police and reported that his friend had been kidnapped and was being threatened to be killed. The police were able to arrest the kidnappers.
The Criminal Court in Dubai convicted them and sentenced them to six months in prison followed by deportation from the country.
