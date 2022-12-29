Dubai: Two arrested for using popular brand logo of vehicle lubricant oils illegally

This may be the largest prize money offered in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia
Two men were booked by Dubai Police for using the logo of a popular vehicle lubricant oil brand illegally.
The accused put stickers of a well-known brand specialising in car oils on packages that are filled with oil that were not from the brand, and sold them in the market. The CID teams arrested the accused and seized 2,500 large packages that were prepared for sale.
According to police investigation records, the police received information about some people selling car oils outside the headquarters of authorised agents, without any papers proving that the oil was authentic.
Not only does using the brand logo illegally affect the brand, it may also be harmful to the vehicles using this oil since it has not passed quality checks.
Police found that there was a store in which forged labels were put onto packages of oils which were not from the brand and did not follow its standards. A team was formed to verify the information. Once it was verified, the police located the warehouse and arrested two men.
