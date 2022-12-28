Fake visa: Man jailed for trying to travel through Dubai International Airport with forged permit

The accused admits that he obtained a forged visa from someone in his home country after paying 3,000 euros

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 9:26 PM

A 29-year-old Arab man was sentenced to a month in prison and deportation by Dubai's Criminal court for trying to travel to Germany through Dubai International Airport with a forged visa.

The accused was seized by an officer, and admitted that he had paid 3,000 euros to a person in his home country to obtain the forged visa.

In investigations by the public prosecution, the accused denied the charges against him, claiming that another person in his home country had provided him with the visa, asking for his passport to make the required amendment. The accused states he did not know the visa was forged until he was caught trying to travel with it to Belgium.

The court ruled that the accused be imprisoned for one month and deported from the country once he has completed his sentence.

