Fake visa: Man jailed for trying to travel through Dubai International Airport with forged permit

Industry executives say that they’re receiving not just inquiries from the companies but that some of the firms have already started to insure their employees
A 29-year-old Arab man was sentenced to a month in prison and deportation by Dubai's Criminal court for trying to travel to Germany through Dubai International Airport with a forged visa.
The accused was seized by an officer, and admitted that he had paid 3,000 euros to a person in his home country to obtain the forged visa.
In investigations by the public prosecution, the accused denied the charges against him, claiming that another person in his home country had provided him with the visa, asking for his passport to make the required amendment. The accused states he did not know the visa was forged until he was caught trying to travel with it to Belgium.
The court ruled that the accused be imprisoned for one month and deported from the country once he has completed his sentence.
ALSO READ:
Industry executives say that they’re receiving not just inquiries from the companies but that some of the firms have already started to insure their employees
Health tech start-up has launched a virtual weight loss schedule which promises results that are based on each person’s unique metabolic data
Award-winning artists like Enrique Iglesias and Kylie Minogue are also set to take centre stage at two trendy spots in the city during the final hours of 2022
The expat plans to invest his winnings into his twin daughters’ futures
The medal was given in appreciation of her efforts during her tenure in the country, which contributed to the development of bilateral ties in various fields
According to the pension and social security federal law, salary should be paid at the beginning of each month and may be extended until the 15th
The boat has been specially designed to suit the nature of waters in the country, and is fitted with the latest modern wireless devices and equipment