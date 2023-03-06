UAE: Construction worker gets Dh100,000 compensation for work-site injuries

The facility is able to accommodate up to 14 children, and will host various activities, entertainment programmes and initiatives for their benefit
A construction worker who was badly injured after falling from a height while on duty has been awarded Dh100,000 in compensation for his injuries.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Appeals Court has upheld an earlier ruling by the Court of First Instance which ordered his firm to compensate the Asian man for the physical and material damages he suffered as a result of the incident. The appeals court judge, however, raised the compensation payout from Dh50,000 to Dh100,000.
Official court documents stated that the worker had filed a civil lawsuit against the company demanding Dh150,000 in compensation for the physical and material damages he suffered.
The man was working on a construction site in Abu Dhabi when he accidentally fell from a height and landed on the ground.
He suffered from multiple bodily injuries and a broken spinal cord that resulted in difficulty in working normally, and he also faced difficulties in running and sitting due to the injuries.
The medical report said that the worker had suffered a 50 per cent disability to his spinal cord, which affected his ability to perform his duties.
The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier convicted the construction firm of negligence and failure to provide the necessary safety requirements for its workers.
The Asian man then filed a civil lawsuit against the company demanding compensation. The construction firm will also pay for the worker’s legal expenses.
