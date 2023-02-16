Dubai: Woman working in ladies' salon convicted of drug abuse; court takes clemency, reduces sentence

She has been sentenced in absentia to three months in prison followed by deportation

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 8:04 AM

A 21-year-old woman working in a ladies' salon in Dubai has been convicted in absentia of drug abuse, and sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation

During a trial in which she was present in court, she admitted to the charge but objected to the sentence, asking the court for clemency. After examining her request, the criminal court concluded that the judgement was valid based on the law and that the accused's defence was not enough change the conviction.

However, the court did show her clemency and amended the judgement to a fine of Dh5,000.

