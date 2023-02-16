Dubai: Woman working in ladies' salon convicted of drug abuse; court takes clemency, reduces sentence

Bee Café reflects country's commitment to integrating differently-abled people into all spheres of life so that they can contribute to the economy and society
A 21-year-old woman working in a ladies' salon in Dubai has been convicted in absentia of drug abuse, and sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation
During a trial in which she was present in court, she admitted to the charge but objected to the sentence, asking the court for clemency. After examining her request, the criminal court concluded that the judgement was valid based on the law and that the accused's defence was not enough change the conviction.
However, the court did show her clemency and amended the judgement to a fine of Dh5,000.
