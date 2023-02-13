Dubai: Man fined for sending offensive phrase via email, insulting colleague

WGS 2023 in Dubai: Adoption of artificial intelligence is inevitable, not optional, UAE minister says
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said that data plays an important role in policy making, economy
A man of Asian descent has been fined Dh1,500 for sending an email containing an offensive phrase to an Arab man during a dispute.
According to investigations of the Dubai Public Prosecution, the accused sent the following phrase to the Arab man: "Stop being a jerk and behaving in a foolish manner."
The Public Prosecution demanded that he be punished in accordance with the Rumours and Cybercrime Law.
According to case files, the victim received an e-mail that included the insulting phrase from the defendant – a partner in his restaurant and café – while he was in the Raqqa area. The accused wrote to him, “You send silly messages via e-mail; stop being a jerk and behaving in a foolish manner.” He then sent another message two days later, which read: “Stop being foolish – you have to get some sleep, so you can think properly."
Following some questioning, the accused admitting to sending the email during the trial, and attributed his actions to the behaviour of the victim.
The Misdemeanour Court, after considering the available evidence and circumstances, used clemency with the accused, and sentenced him to a fine of Dh1,500.
ALSO READ:
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said that data plays an important role in policy making, economy
Clifton said work is the second most time-consuming activity people are engaged in after sleep
Focus on well-being highlights the growing trend in the country, particularly after the Covid-19 outbreak
It is important to preserve values and Arab identity and that the youth are proud of their civilisation, said Egyptian minister
Kristalina Georgieva said the organisation is keen to boost collaboration with UAE to share expertise on raising economic and government excellence
The awards, which debuted in spring 2022 in Dubai, recognised leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries—and the world—forward
Shamma Al Mazrui challenged the audience at a WGS preview event to analyse the common narrative and how it can be changed
Gallant Knight/2 operated 37 cargo planes carrying food and medical supplies and shelters for the affected people