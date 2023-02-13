Dubai: Man fined for sending offensive phrase via email, insulting colleague

The accused reportedly sent the messages – consisting of two separate emails delivered two days apart – to a partner at his restaurant and café

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 4:31 PM

A man of Asian descent has been fined Dh1,500 for sending an email containing an offensive phrase to an Arab man during a dispute.

According to investigations of the Dubai Public Prosecution, the accused sent the following phrase to the Arab man: "Stop being a jerk and behaving in a foolish manner."

The Public Prosecution demanded that he be punished in accordance with the Rumours and Cybercrime Law.

According to case files, the victim received an e-mail that included the insulting phrase from the defendant – a partner in his restaurant and café – while he was in the Raqqa area. The accused wrote to him, “You send silly messages via e-mail; stop being a jerk and behaving in a foolish manner.” He then sent another message two days later, which read: “Stop being foolish – you have to get some sleep, so you can think properly."

Following some questioning, the accused admitting to sending the email during the trial, and attributed his actions to the behaviour of the victim.

The Misdemeanour Court, after considering the available evidence and circumstances, used clemency with the accused, and sentenced him to a fine of Dh1,500.

ALSO READ: