Dubai: Woman falsely accuses ex-boyfriend of assault; fined Dh1,000

A new index aims to ensure the emirate is one of the most prepared cities to overcome challenges and leverage future opportunities
A 32-year-old Arab woman filed a false report against her ex-boyfriend, claiming he sexually assaulted her in her home.
She later retracted her statement during Public Prosecution investigations, saying that she made up the story since her ex ended his relationship with her and she wanted to get revenge.
When interrogated, the man said that he had been in a romantic relationship with the woman, who was also his co-worker. He first broke up with her because of her negative attitude and aggressive behaviour.
While they were apart, she texted him saying that she was pregnant. When he found out that she had lied, she justified her actions saying that she did it out of love and wanted to get back together with him. He agreed, and they stayed together for a while.
However, as the problems started recurring in their relationship, he decided to leave her again. He said that he was shocked when he heard that she had accused him of sexual assault.
The woman was sentenced by the Misdemeanour Court to three years in prison followed by deportation. She was also fined Dh1,000. However, when she appealed the ruling, the Court of Appeal gave her clemency - it removed the prison sentence and cancelled her deportation.
ALSO READ:
A new index aims to ensure the emirate is one of the most prepared cities to overcome challenges and leverage future opportunities
The 40,000-square metre facility has 15 doctors of different specialisations, as well as 60 nurses and technical assistants
Cash and other precious items carried by travellers under 18, including children and adolescents, shall be added to the set limit of their parents
‘Sharjah, by Sultan Al Qasimi’ features a series of 10 images of the emirate’s cultural landmarks, extraordinary architecture and breathtaking natural landscapes
The service will operate daily from Terminal 2 at DXB, starting March 9, 2023
Country is also prepared to deal with threats like climate change which is expected to kill over 250,000 people due to malnutrition, heat stress and other issues
Over 40 vital sectors will witness drastic changes, including agriculture, space, medicine, aviation, cybersecurity, energy and investment
He lauded how Emirati teams have helped rescue survivors and take care of the wounded, with a 40,000-square-metre hospital opened to treat victims