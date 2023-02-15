Dubai: Woman falsely accuses ex-boyfriend of assault; fined Dh1,000

She later says that she faked the claim in order to get revenge on the man after he broke up with her

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 9:22 AM

A 32-year-old Arab woman filed a false report against her ex-boyfriend, claiming he sexually assaulted her in her home.

She later retracted her statement during Public Prosecution investigations, saying that she made up the story since her ex ended his relationship with her and she wanted to get revenge.

When interrogated, the man said that he had been in a romantic relationship with the woman, who was also his co-worker. He first broke up with her because of her negative attitude and aggressive behaviour.

While they were apart, she texted him saying that she was pregnant. When he found out that she had lied, she justified her actions saying that she did it out of love and wanted to get back together with him. He agreed, and they stayed together for a while.

However, as the problems started recurring in their relationship, he decided to leave her again. He said that he was shocked when he heard that she had accused him of sexual assault.

The woman was sentenced by the Misdemeanour Court to three years in prison followed by deportation. She was also fined Dh1,000. However, when she appealed the ruling, the Court of Appeal gave her clemency - it removed the prison sentence and cancelled her deportation.

