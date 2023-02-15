Abu Dhabi: Student ordered to return Dh60,000 he took from friend to buy him motorbike

A new index aims to ensure the emirate is one of the most prepared cities to overcome challenges and leverage future opportunities
An Abu Dhabi student has been instructed to pay back Dh60,000 he received from his colleague after he backtracked on a promise to buy him a motorbike from a foreign country. The Arab man was also ordered to pay Dh4,000 to the plaintiff in compensation for the damages he suffered.
The young man had filed a civil lawsuit against the student, who was also his friend, demanding that he return the Dh60,000 he took from him. He also demanded that the defendant pay him Dh10,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages he suffered as a result.
The plaintiff said in his lawsuit the defendant agreed to buy a motorbike for him from a foreign country at Dh60,000.
He said he then transferred the cash to the defendant's bank account following the agreement and conversations via WhatsApp. But the student did not follow through on his promise despite receiving the cash. When the plaintiff asked him to return his money, the defendant refused. This forced young man to drag him to court.
The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court of First Instance had earlier issued a ruling ordering the defendant to pay back the Dh60,000 he received from the plaintiff. He was also told to pay him Dh4,000 in compensation for the damages he suffered as a result of breech of agreement.
The defendant challenged the ruling to the Family and Civil Administrative Claims Appeals Court, which upheld the verdict by the lower court.
The student has also been told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.
