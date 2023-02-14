UAE: Woman loses Dh550,000 lawsuit against ex-husband over assault

Tue 14 Feb 2023

A woman who sued her ex-husband demanding that he pays her Dh550,000 in compensation for the injuries she sustained after the man allegedly assaulted her has been dismissed.

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court rejected the case of the Arab woman due to lack of evidence.

The woman had filed the lawsuit against her ex-husband demanding that he pays her Dh550,000 in compensation for the physical, moral and material damages she suffered as a result of the man assaulting her.

She said the man had beaten her badly when she entered his house and caused her wounds on different parts of her body. The woman said she suffered bruises and scratches to her face and other parts and that she was treated of these injuries.

The woman said she had separated from her husband due to irreconcilable differences and that she had visited his home to take some of her belongings she had left there.

Both the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance and the appeals court had earlier acquitted the man of assault charge due to lack of sufficient evidence.

After looking into the case, the civil court judge dismissed the case due to lack of evidence.

Court said the woman had also lied in some of the documents she presented to court.

She was told to pay for her ex-husband’s legal expenses.

