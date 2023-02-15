UAE: Real estate firm sues tenant for Dh300,000 after he 'abused' its staff; case dismissed

The court says that the company could not prove that the abusive emails attributed to the defendant actually came from him

A real estate company in Abu Dhabi had sued its tenant demanding that he pay Dh300,000 for abusing and insulting its employees via emails.

The management of the firm said in their lawsuit that the man who rented an apartment in the building they managed sent several emails in which he abused and insulted it employees. It followed a delay in maintenance of the tenant's apartment.

The real estate firm said besides violating online law, its employees were psychologically affected by the abusive and insulting email messages. The firm asked the court to oblige the tenant to pay Dh300,000 to its employees in compensation for the damages.

In court, the tenant denied abusing and insulting the real estate employees.

After looking into the case, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court dismissed the lawsuit due to lack of sufficient evidence. The judge stressed that the company did not present sufficient evidence to confirm that the e-mails attributed to the defendant were actually sent by him.

Court also said the plaintiff didn’t file a criminal complaint against the defendant which would have been another basis for claiming compensation if the tenant had been convicted of violating the online law.

The firm has been ordered to pay for its tenant’s legal expenses.

