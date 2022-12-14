Dubai: Six arrested for drug dealing, running fake website selling gold

Spectacular drone shows, fireworks, Santa 'Meet and Greet': Major Dubai attraction announces mega plan to celebrate DSF
The annual Dubai Shopping Festival is back, now entering its 28th edition, and will run until January 29, 2023
Dubai Police arrested a gang comprising of six people who ran a fake website selling gold and dealt drugs.
A top official at the cybercrime department of Dubai Police said that they received reports from several people stating that they had been defrauded through a fake website selling gold. The site claimed that customers could buy the precious metal at lower costs than the legal price.
When the victims used their credit cards to complete transactions, they received messages saying the purchase was completed. However, instead of receiving their gold, their card data was stolen and large amounts of money were transferred out of their accounts.
The official said that the police tracked the site and found the identities of those who ran it. Police raided their residence and found that the six suspects were also dealing drugs.
They were all arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation. The police have shut down the fake website.
ALSO READ:
The annual Dubai Shopping Festival is back, now entering its 28th edition, and will run until January 29, 2023
More than 2,000 people participated in the third edition of the ‘Relay for Life’ cancer fundraiser
She will be taking the Main Stage for the third concert, following hugely popular performances from Myriam Fares and Nancy Ajram
They are carrying out a field exercise to test the readiness of the authority
The facility's diverse team of scientists will design formulations that encompass the head-to-heel needs of consumers
A number of issues of interest in addition to the latest regional and international developments featured high during the meeting
The Emirates is India’s third-largest trade partner, second largest export market, and there are more Indian nationals in the UAE than in any other country abroad
Officials, students participate in the development of the rover’s instruments and the relevant data processing procedures