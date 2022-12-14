Dubai: Six arrested for drug dealing, running fake website selling gold

The site claimed that customers could buy the precious metal at lower costs than the legal price; however, once the payment went through, no gold would be sent

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 8:03 AM

Dubai Police arrested a gang comprising of six people who ran a fake website selling gold and dealt drugs.

A top official at the cybercrime department of Dubai Police said that they received reports from several people stating that they had been defrauded through a fake website selling gold. The site claimed that customers could buy the precious metal at lower costs than the legal price.

When the victims used their credit cards to complete transactions, they received messages saying the purchase was completed. However, instead of receiving their gold, their card data was stolen and large amounts of money were transferred out of their accounts.

The official said that the police tracked the site and found the identities of those who ran it. Police raided their residence and found that the six suspects were also dealing drugs.

They were all arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation. The police have shut down the fake website.

ALSO READ: