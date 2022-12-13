UAE: Four men jailed for stealing from 15 under-construction homes

Anyone with information on the deceased can forward the details to the Dubai Police Call Centre
Four Asians have been sentenced to prison for stealing from 15 under construction homes by the Ras Al Khaimah criminal court. They will be deported after serving their sentence.
According to case files, the gang of four targeted homes that are in the the final stages of construction. They would climb fences, break doors and windows to steal wires, electrical installations, water pumps, and other items that are lightweight and expensive.
Police records say that they received 15 reports of theft from under-construction homes. They formed a team of CID officers who then conducted an investigation which led them to one of the main leads of the case.
The officers suspected some people that were waiting in a certain area for others, at night. They were arrested and the suspects were found with saws, scissors, scalpels and a bag of cotton gloves.
In questioning, they confessed to their crimes in detail hence, were charged with theft from 15 homes.
When asked about what was done of the goods, they said that they sold it to a person of Asian nationality who said that he did not know that the goods were stolen.
ALSO READ:
Anyone with information on the deceased can forward the details to the Dubai Police Call Centre
The founding father was the guiding light of the programme that has ambitions to colonise Mars by 2117
He says that people’s initial reaction to seeing him perform is always one of shock
The MoU aims to provide distinguished healthcare services for the employees and their families
“Today, we have a clear vision for the development of Dubai’s urban infrastructure and housing sector until 2040," he says
Two parents and their four children walked off the hiking trail and lost their way
The five-day event will bring together leading political, business and cultural personalities from India, the UAE and across the world
The girl fell through a tiny window that opens outwards from her apartment