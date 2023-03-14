Dubai Police block 1,291 social media accounts and websites for promoting drugs

The anti-narcotic department seized 2,513 kilograms of narcotics substances and over 130 million pills in 2022

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 3:12 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 3:15 PM

The cybersecurity team of the anti-narcotic department in Dubai Police has blocked 1,292 websites and social media accounts for promoting drugs and psychotropic substances online. According to Brigadier General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, Director of the General Directorate of anti narcotics at Dubai police, the force seized 2,513 kilograms of narcotic substances and over 130 million tablets in 2022.

The suspects involved in these crimes coordinated with gangs outside the country promoting the drug online. They were all arrested in cooperation with police authorities in various emirates.

Police also arrested those who managed these accounts inside the country. "Electronic patrols are making a great effort to monitor these sites and accounts, especially in light of the promoters' reliance on social media such as WhatsApp and Facebook to sell drugs believing that they are away from the police and security control," Brig Hareb said.

Police achieved outstanding results

Brig Hareb pointed out that the anti narcotic annual report by the Dubai Police revealed outstanding results that have been achieved in combating drugs and providing the necessary support and care for addicts during the past year.

The anti-narcotic department was able to rehabilitate a total of 458 addicts and provide them with the necessary support to ensure their commitment. Some of the addicts were referred to treatment centres. The department worked to enhance the appropriate family environment for many addicts to help them recover.

Global cooperation

Brig Hareb said that his department passed on 187 pieces of information about drug trafficking security and police authorities in many international countries. This cooperation helped the international police authorities to seize about 4,706 kilograms of various types of narcotic substances, with a market value of Dh690,000,000.

