Dubai: Man jailed for stealing wallet from customer dining in restaurant

A 36-year-old man of African descent has been fined and jailed for stealing the wallet of a customer dining in a restaurant after the latter left it on the table. The accused snatched the wallet and ran away with it.
The victim tried to pursue him, but was confronted by several of the accused's friends, with whom a quarrel swiftly broke out. The man then reported the incident at a police station.
Police arrested the accused, who confessed to the crime during investigations by Dubai's Public Prosecution, which referred him to court and sentenced him to one month in prison, a fine of Dh500, and deportation from the country.
