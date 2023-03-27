Dubai: Two jailed, fined Dh4,000 for snatching handbag from table

Volunteers count down to moment when lights go off at Terra Sustainability Pavilion in Expo City Dubai
Two unemployed men of Asian nationality have been sentenced to one month in prison for snatching ladies' handbags around the city.
According to the police, the men saw two women talking at a table outside a store in the Al Rifaa area in Dubai and decided to snatch a handbag that was on the table. One of them kept a lookout while the other one ran up to the table and snatched the bag. Inside it they found Dh1,000, two phones, bank cards, and receipts. They split the cash and one of them took the phones.
The police were able to identify one of the accused and arrested him. He admitted that he did the crime, adding that the second accused had asked him to do so. He also admitted to having carried out similar thefts various other times around the city. He had escaped capture till then because the amounts stolen were too small and the victims had not filed reports.
The police then identified the other accused and arrested him as well. They both have been sentenced to one month in prison followed by deportation. They were also awarded a fine of Dh4,000.
