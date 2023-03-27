Dubai: Two jailed for threatening grocery store worker at knife point, stealing Dh1,700

They have been sentenced to one year in prison followed by deportation from the country

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 7:24 AM

Two men of African nationality have been sentenced to one year in prison followed by deportation for threatening a grocery store worker at knife point and stealing Dh1,700 from the cash register box.

According to police records, the worker filed a report stating that he was ambushed by two people entering the store where he works. One of them took out a large knife and threatened to kill him. When the victim tried to hold him off, the other approached with an axe and a knife, asking him to open the cash register box. He immediately did so, after which they stole Dh1,700 and fled.

A team of investigators gathered evidence from the scene and caught the two criminals, arresting them in possession of Dh300. Upon interrogation, they admitted that they had committed the robbery and divided the money between themselves.

They will be deported after serving their sentence.

