Dubai: Man faces trial for possessing, selling counterfeit products

The similarity in design and shape between the counterfeit and genuine products was likely to deceive the average consumer

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 9:52 AM

An Asian man is currently on trial at the Dubai Misdemeanour Court for the possession and sale of counterfeit products, specifically wire cutters (pliers) that is very similar to the original product.

According to the details of the lawsuit, a complaint was filed by the counterfeit trademark agent with the Economic Crimes Department, alleging that products bearing the same mark were being sold. Following an investigation, the complaint was found to be valid and the shop in question was raided and its merchandise seized. The owner was subsequently arrested.

During the investigation and questioning, the accused confessed to his crime and said he had the counterfeit products with the intention of selling them. The General Department of Criminal Evidence conducted a report which established that the similarity in design and shape between the counterfeit and genuine products was likely to deceive the average consumer, despite the difference in trade name.

