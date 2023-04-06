Dubai: Man faces trial for possessing, selling counterfeit products

In 2022, the ministry completed more than 612,000 inspections of private sector establishments
An Asian man is currently on trial at the Dubai Misdemeanour Court for the possession and sale of counterfeit products, specifically wire cutters (pliers) that is very similar to the original product.
According to the details of the lawsuit, a complaint was filed by the counterfeit trademark agent with the Economic Crimes Department, alleging that products bearing the same mark were being sold. Following an investigation, the complaint was found to be valid and the shop in question was raided and its merchandise seized. The owner was subsequently arrested.
During the investigation and questioning, the accused confessed to his crime and said he had the counterfeit products with the intention of selling them. The General Department of Criminal Evidence conducted a report which established that the similarity in design and shape between the counterfeit and genuine products was likely to deceive the average consumer, despite the difference in trade name.
ALSO READ:
In 2022, the ministry completed more than 612,000 inspections of private sector establishments
Dubai Culture signs MoU with Music Nation to take local music to international levels
Made from watermelon and milk, it is a cooling drink that is extremely popular as well as nostalgic among those who grew up in Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities of India
Programme offers low-cost employment security that supports career path and living stability of workers in Emirates
Individuals and businesses have come together from the first day of the holy month to support the campaign’s objective of fighting global hunger and malnutrition
By 2030, RTA seeks to deploy 4,000 autonomous vehicles, making Dubai the first non-US city to commercialise Cruise self-driving cars
The 38-year-old mother of four has been participating the draw regularly, believing that she is contributing to a noble cause
Increasing number of winners disconnect call from show host, thinking it is a prank