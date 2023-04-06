Dubai: Four jailed for impersonating police, robbing store of Dh700,000

In 2022, the ministry completed more than 612,000 inspections of private sector establishments
Four robbers of Asian nationality have been jailed for stealing Dh709,000 from an electronics company in the Naif area in Dubai.
According to police records, this case dates back to last December. A man filed a report saying that his company headquarters, an electronics store, had been robbed under duress by four people.
He said that one of his employees called him and told him that a gang of four pretending to be CID officers came to the store and forced them to open the safe. They then made away with Dh709,000.
The man said that when he entered the office, he found three employees in a state of fear. He also saw that the money safe was open and empty.
An investigation team was able to collect evidence from the scene of the crime, including surveillance footage. They identified the four robbers and arrested three of them in a hotel in a neighbouring emirate. They had Dh600,000 on their person, which they admitted was stolen from the electronics store.
One of the men who was arrested said that he and his brother participated in the robbery after the fourth member, who was not with them at the time of arrest, told them that that company was engaging in illegal activity. They agreed to monitor the store for several days before robbing it.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them and sentenced all four robbers to two years in prison. The fourth one was convicted in absentia. They were jointly fined Dh709,000 and will be deported after serving their sentence.
ALSO READ:
In 2022, the ministry completed more than 612,000 inspections of private sector establishments
Dubai Culture signs MoU with Music Nation to take local music to international levels
Made from watermelon and milk, it is a cooling drink that is extremely popular as well as nostalgic among those who grew up in Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities of India
Programme offers low-cost employment security that supports career path and living stability of workers in Emirates
Individuals and businesses have come together from the first day of the holy month to support the campaign’s objective of fighting global hunger and malnutrition
By 2030, RTA seeks to deploy 4,000 autonomous vehicles, making Dubai the first non-US city to commercialise Cruise self-driving cars
The 38-year-old mother of four has been participating the draw regularly, believing that she is contributing to a noble cause
Increasing number of winners disconnect call from show host, thinking it is a prank