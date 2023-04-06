Kerala train fire: Suspect brought to Kerala after vehicles carrying him suffer breakdowns

Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
The suspect in the Kerala train attack case, who was nabbed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad from Raratnigiri, was on Thursday brought to the Armed Reserve Camp police station in Maloorkunnu, Kozhikode, officials said.
The vehicles of the investigation team in which Shahrukh Saifi was being brought broke down twice on the journey, informed officials.
The first vehicle broke down at about 3.55 am at the Edakkad police station limits. After 45 minutes, the Edakadu police reached the spot and secured the vehicle. Meanwhile, another police vehicle was arranged to continue the journey but even that developed some problem and failed to start. By about 4.45 am the accused was taken in a private car to Kozhikode.
Saifi, accused of sprinkling an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger on the Alappuzha Kannur Executive Express on the night of April 2 was apprehended on Wednesday from Ratnagiri by the Marharashtra ATS with the help of National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The arrest was made based on a sketch released by the Kerala Police on information provided by an eyewitness. The accused has confessed to the crime, Maharashtra Police said.
Saifi, 27, is a resident of the Shaheen Bagh in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. A team from Kerala Police reached Delhi on Wednesday and visited Saifi's home in the Shaheen Bagh area, Delhi Police said.
Kerala DGP Anil Kant informed reporters in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday that the suspect had been taken into custody and more details would be ascertained after a detailed interrogation of him.
Maharashtra Police said that Saifi sustained severe injuries as he attempted to jump out from a train in Ratnagiri's Khed area.
"He is severely injured, he was injured when he was travelling in another train and jumped down the train at Khed area in Ratnagiri. Some locals found him and rushed him to a nearby hospital in Ratnagiri. Police received information after which they detained him," Maharashtra Police said.
The suspected perpetrator had been absconding after the April 2 incident on the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train. According to officials, the man set fire to a passenger allegedly after an argument.
At least eight passengers on the train sustained burn injuries in the fire. Three persons who sustained burns in the fire were admitted to a nearby private hospital and five persons were admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College. At least three of the injured are women.
According to one of the injured persons the unidentified assailant splashed an inflammable substance, seemingly petrol or kerosene on his co-passenger and the fire spread to other seats and luggage, engulfing the coach in flames.
Police also said that three persons, including a child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near Elathur railway station, hours after the incident.
