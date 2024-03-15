Dubai: Man disguised as woman arrested for begging

Photo: Dubai Police

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 11:56 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 12:00 PM

A young Arab man who wore an abaya and niqab as his disguise for begging was caught near a mosque by Dubai Police, authorities said on Friday.

During Ramadan, authorities are conducting comprehensive security activities to combat begging, which is considered a crime in the country as a form of fraud and deception concealed as charity.

