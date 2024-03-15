Dubai: Man disguised as woman arrested for begging

‘Preferred countries are those offering visa on-arrival or quick e-visas to UAE residents’
A young Arab man who wore an abaya and niqab as his disguise for begging was caught near a mosque by Dubai Police, authorities said on Friday.
During Ramadan, authorities are conducting comprehensive security activities to combat begging, which is considered a crime in the country as a form of fraud and deception concealed as charity.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
More to follow
‘Preferred countries are those offering visa on-arrival or quick e-visas to UAE residents’
Sheikh Mohammed paid a heartfelt homage to the late businessman, calling him the 'pioneer of business in the Emirates'
In breach of food regulations, they were found selling imported meat falsely labelled as local produce
The food items in the store displayed for sale on shelves lacked proper labelling
After identifying the vehicles participating in the stunt and their drivers, the RAK police arrested them and imposed the penalties
The law is meant to ease investors' experience in the emirate by creating a digital window to integrate the establishing and licensing processes
Inaugurated in March last year, the Fatima bint Mubarak Center at Cleveland Clinic delivers a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care
Traffic is now clearing up, however, motorists can opt for alternative routes to avoid the jam