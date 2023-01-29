Dubai: Girl arrested for delivering cocaine-infused items, money to boyfriend in police custody

The court convicted the two and sentenced them to 3 months in jail, followed by deportation from the country

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 8:44 AM

A 23-year girl was arrested after she delivered cocaine-infused items and banknotes to her boyfriend, who was in police custody.

The police officer suspected the situation and searched the detainee, who had one and a half grams of cocaine with him. The girl was referred to the criminal laboratory, and it found that she also used narcotic substances.

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them and sentenced them to three months imprisonment, followed by deportation from the country.

The details of the incident go back to October 2022, when a European girl visited her boyfriend in police custody in connection with another case. A policeman in a Dubai police station suspected items and money that the girl had requested to hand over to her boyfriend.

The officer referred the girl and her belongings to the crime laboratory. The girl's sample showed that she was consuming narcotics, and her boyfriend was also subjected to an inspection and was found in possession of a plastic roll containing one and a half grams of cocaine.

According to the case file, the detainee admitted that the cocaine seized in his possession belonged to him.

ALSO READ: