Dubai: Gang steals Dh100,000 by replacing cash in envelope with white paper

The accused lured the victim by putting out false advertisements on social media by claiming to sell luxury cars for affordable prices

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 8:19 AM

A 42-year-old Arab has been sentenced to three months in prison by Dubai Criminal Court for luring, tricking and robbing a Gulf citizen. He was fined the stolen amount and will be deported after he serves his sentence.

The accused lured the victim by putting out false advertisements on social media by claiming to sell luxury cars for affordable prices.

According to police records, the victim came prepared to buy a luxury car which was on sale on a website. He put Dh100,000 in an envelope and went to meet the 'seller' who took the envelope from him to 'check the amount'.

The accused then returned the envelope and directed the victim to the company's address which was located on the opposite street, and asked him to strike the deal with a manager named 'Abu Ali'.

The man then went to the given address to realise that there was no such man there. When he proceeded to check his envelope, he realised that the cash had been replaced with white pieces of paper cut and bundled like money.

According to the case file, the accused had formed a gang to defraud those wishing to buy luxury cars.

The accused then got in touch with the victim, after learning that he was looking to buy a luxury car.

He set up a meeting with the victim and requested to check the cash amount, replacing it with white paper. The accused then fled.

The accused admitted to committing the crime and said he did steal Dh100,000 by luring him, defrauding him and exchanging the money with white paper.

ALSO READ: