UAE: Sharjah Police pull off massive drug bust; gang caught with Dh23.5-million narcotics

The anti-narcotics team worked in cooperation with Dubai and Ajman Police to apprehend a gang of 24 Arab and Asian nationals

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 3:49 PM

Sharjah Police recently apprehended a gang of 24 Arab and Asian nationals possessing 120 kilograms of hashish and three million Captagon pills, which are estimated to be worth more than Dh23.5 million in the market.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday (April 26), Lieutenant Colonel Majid Al-Assam, Director of the anti-narcotics department at Sharjah Police, said that the department carried out two specific security operations in cooperation with the police services in the country, through which they were able to bust this organised gang.

The two operations are considered one of the biggest seizure operations in the country.

According to Al-Assam, the initial case involved anti-narcotics agencies receiving information that a group of individuals, specifically of Asian nationality, had obtained a significant quantity of narcotic pills with the intention of distributing them in the UAE. The operation was believed to involve collaboration with individuals located outside the country.

He added that the Sharjah Police's anti-narcotics teams began their operation by monitoring the suspects and setting up an elaborate ambush to arrest them and their accomplices.

In cooperation and coordination between the joint federal teams represented by the Dubai Police and the Ajman Police, the gang members were arrested one after one after another.

The investigation revealed that the suspects received instructions from someone livings outside the country. The accused worked according to the said person's directives and planned to promote the pills and narcotic drugs that were stored in the various emirates.

The team, in cooperation with the Dubai Police, was able to seize the narcotic drugs they were hiding in one of the containers containing 3,000,000 tablets of Captagon.

Second operation

Lieutenant Colonel Al-Assam added that, during that time, another team was working to monitor another group of gang formations active in the possession and promotion of marijuana. This operation was carried out in cooperation with Ajman police and resulted in the seizure of 120 kilograms of hashish.

He indicated that by confronting the defendants, they confessed to storing and promoting narcotic substances. Accordingly, the accused and the seized items were referred to the competent authority to take the necessary legal measures.

