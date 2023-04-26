Dubai: Four jailed, to be deported for currency exchange fraud

Airport authorities transported the travellers to their temporary accommodations and were given all necessary care
Four Arabs were arrested for committing fraud, offering to exchange dirhams for dollars at attractive rates and then robbing customers.
A victim filed a report at a police station, saying that he had been robbed near a hotel in Deira. He said that he had responding to a Facebook post offering currency exchange at lower rates - $10,000 for Dh10,000. He agreed to meet with the accused at a parking lot opposite a hotel in Deira.
One of the accused came to his car. He threw a bundle of counterfeit dollars in the passenger seat, grabbed Dh10,000 from the victim and fled between the cars. The victim tried to catch him but was unsuccessful.
The police conducted an investigation and found four suspects, all of whom were arrested.
During the interrogation, one of the suspects admitted that he came to the country a year ago in a visit visa and joined a gang of his nationality, who worked for a leader living in their home country.
The second suspect said that the gang committed fraud, luring victims with attractive exchange rates. He said that his role was to watch out for the police while one of the others delivered the counterfeit money and robbed the victim. He said that after the victim was robbed, he would flee along with the others and each would get Dh500.
The third suspect said that the mastermind behind the crimes was the leader, who resides outside the UAE. He manages operations, lures victims online, and assigns jobs to the other gang members. He does this through his compatriot inside the country. The suspect added that all gang members are present at the scene of the crime to intervene if there is a problem, even though only one carries out the actual theft.
The Criminal Court in Dubai sentenced the four to three months in prison followed by deportation. Each of them have been fined Dh10,000.
ALSO READ:
Airport authorities transported the travellers to their temporary accommodations and were given all necessary care
Whether through a tablet, a parent’s phone, or their own devices, children worldwide start gaining access to the internet at a tender age. What does this mean for their online safety?
Aimed to provide respite to Keralites living in the country from sky-high ticket prices and a shortage of flight seats, Air Kerala has been shelved several times
He, along with a colleague, spent Monday checking their spacesuits for leaks and proper fit verification
The Emirati-made rover is currently safely stored in a special compartment of a Japanese spacecraft that will attempt a soft landing tomorrow, April 25
The airline apologises for any inconvenience caused to the passengers' travel schedule
A sand plot sold for Dh126 million on Jumeirah Bay Island sets a new record
He praised the outstanding efforts made by Riyadh in carrying out evacuations in cooperation with various countries