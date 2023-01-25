Dubai court sentences man to life in prison for possessing, using drugs

The anti-narcotic department of Dubai Police acted on a tip they received and caught him red-handed

Wed 25 Jan 2023

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a Gulf national to life in prison.

The details of the case go back to last April, when reliable information was received by Anti Narcotic department stating that the convict, who lives in the Nad Al Hamar area, possessed and used narcotics substances.

He was arrested red-handed in his home. He has been convicted of abuse and possession of 121 grams of heroin and various narcotic substances.

