Dubai: Gang jailed for impersonating police, stealing Dh2.6 million

Tue 24 Jan 2023

A gang of six Asians stole Dh2.6 million from a gold trading company. They have been sentenced to five years in prison and will be deported after they serve their sentence. The Dubai Criminal Court has ordered them to jointly pay Dh2.6 million.

Last May, in Dubai's Naif area, two people of Asian descent filed a report stating that they had been kidnapped, assaulted and robbed. They say they were robbed by six other Asians impersonating policemen.

During investigations, the victims stated that the owner of their company receives money from an institution in the same area. They said they went and collected the amount, put it in a backpack and were returning on foot.

They said that some people wearing a Kandora stopped them, said they were policemen and 'arrested' them.

The first victim asked them to show their identity cards, however, they refused and restrained them. The victims were then forced to board an unknown vehicle.

The victims were taken to Al Qusais where the accused stole the money and left. They then managed to remove their handcuffs and informed the police.

A team of CID officers was able to identify the suspects afte collecting inferences from the crime scene. The driver of the vehicle was arrested with money and jewellery, which he admitted was also stolen. He then gave the police information regarding the other members.

The convicts then confessed their crime and admitted to distributing roles among themselves. They said they prepared to ambush the victims at the entrance of the building.

