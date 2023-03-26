Dubai: 3 men steal 100 iron scaffolds, caught on tape by security guard

One has been arrested while two are still at large; all three have been fined Dh5,000 jointly

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 8:50 AM

Three men were caught stealing iron scaffolds from a villa construction site by the security guard assigned to the area.

The guard saw the men loading 100 iron scaffolds into a pickup truck, taking advantage of the fact that there was no one else at the construction site. He filmed the thieves in action on his phone and then called the neighbouring villa's owner. The latter came to the site immediately but the thieves had already left.

A witness said that one of the defendants called him and told him that he was working in a villa under construction and had few iron scaffoldings for sale. He went to the site where he met the accused and another person, and bought the scaffolding for Dh1,300. He asked for a sale invoice and handed over a copy of his ID card. The police was able to identify the accused, who confessed to the crime.

The arrested man has been sentenced to one month in prison, followed by deportation. The other two thieves, who are still at large, and the arrested one have been fined Dh5,000 jointly.

