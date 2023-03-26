Dubai: 3 men steal 100 iron scaffolds, caught on tape by security guard

Legal expert advises employers to include a provision in job contract that requires employees to return confidential information at the end of their service
Three men were caught stealing iron scaffolds from a villa construction site by the security guard assigned to the area.
The guard saw the men loading 100 iron scaffolds into a pickup truck, taking advantage of the fact that there was no one else at the construction site. He filmed the thieves in action on his phone and then called the neighbouring villa's owner. The latter came to the site immediately but the thieves had already left.
A witness said that one of the defendants called him and told him that he was working in a villa under construction and had few iron scaffoldings for sale. He went to the site where he met the accused and another person, and bought the scaffolding for Dh1,300. He asked for a sale invoice and handed over a copy of his ID card. The police was able to identify the accused, who confessed to the crime.
The arrested man has been sentenced to one month in prison, followed by deportation. The other two thieves, who are still at large, and the arrested one have been fined Dh5,000 jointly.
ALSO READ:
Legal expert advises employers to include a provision in job contract that requires employees to return confidential information at the end of their service
Nationals have been asked to follow safety instructions issued by French authorities
The motorists, who were all pleasantly surprised, expressed their pride as they were handed their rewards
The Moon will turn into a tiny sliver and just 9 per cent of the surface will be visible
1,200 items were collected on the very first day of Ramadan to be distributed to the needy in some Middle East and African countries
The country aims to reduce potable water consumption by 20 per cent and increase the reuse of treated water to 95 per cent
Ministry provides free medical tests for workers as part of efforts to curb and control the disease
In a video that was tweeted earlier today, the authority said that they will be stringent punishment for those begging for personal or material gain