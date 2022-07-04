Covid-19: Haj pilgrims returning to UAE told to stay at home for 7 days

Everyone taking part in weekly draws in July will automatically enter into the golden draw
UAE4 hours ago
Pilgrims returning to the UAE after performing Haj must avoid leaving their homes for the first seven days. They must mandatorily take a Covid PCR test on the fourth day after arrival or if symptoms appear.
A spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said pilgrims will get a green pass on their Al Hosn app after they get a negative result.
These were among the Covid safety rules that were announced on Monday.
Pilgrims have the option to take a Covid PCR test at airports in the UAE after arrival. This is not a mandatory requirement, except for those showing Covid symptoms.
Those who develop symptoms for influenza have been told to report to a health centre and isolate if the infection is confirmed.
ALSO READ:
Everyone taking part in weekly draws in July will automatically enter into the golden draw
UAE4 hours ago
Renovations planned include swimming pool, jogging track
UAE5 hours ago
The challenge asks students to read as many books as possible in one academic year
UAE6 hours ago
Decision stems from the leadership's keenness to provide citizens with decent livelihoods
UAE6 hours ago
The initiative is called ‘Click and Drive’
UAE6 hours ago
The decision was announced on Monday
UAE7 hours ago
He says he will spend the money on his kids and their future
UAE11 hours ago
Health centre includes 75 beds, 20 oxygen cylinders, 2 operation rooms
UAE22 hours ago