Covid-19: Haj pilgrims returning to UAE told to stay at home for 7 days

Al Hosn Green Pass is mandatory for pilgrims as well

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 7:08 PM

Pilgrims returning to the UAE after performing Haj must avoid leaving their homes for the first seven days. They must mandatorily take a Covid PCR test on the fourth day after arrival or if symptoms appear.

A spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said pilgrims will get a green pass on their Al Hosn app after they get a negative result.

These were among the Covid safety rules that were announced on Monday.

Pilgrims have the option to take a Covid PCR test at airports in the UAE after arrival. This is not a mandatory requirement, except for those showing Covid symptoms.

Those who develop symptoms for influenza have been told to report to a health centre and isolate if the infection is confirmed.

