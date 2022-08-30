Back to school: UAE President sends audio message to students as they return to campus

The challenging journey took six days to complete
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent an audio message to students returning to school.
His speech was broadcast on school radios across the country.
The President stressed on the importance of perseverance, diligence and enhancing the value of creativity and excellence in the hearts of students.
ALSO READ:
The challenging journey took six days to complete
The decline has been attributed to measures taken by the UAE government to curb health problems
The plans coincide with the beginning of the new academic year and will last for three months
A high-level UAE delegation head by Sheikha Latifa attended the 2022 edition in Prague
73 people shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000
The police has taken this initiative to improve residents' quality of life
Kind gesture comes as part of force's 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative
Country marks Emirati Women's Day to celebrate role of nation's women