Back to school: UAE President sends audio message to students as they return to campus

By Web Desk Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 10:05 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent an audio message to students returning to school.

His speech was broadcast on school radios across the country.

The President stressed on the importance of perseverance, diligence and enhancing the value of creativity and excellence in the hearts of students.

