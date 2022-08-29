Back to school in UAE: Sharjah private school students attend first day of new academic year

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 5:59 PM

Private school students in Sharjah attended first day the new academic year 2022-2023, after the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) completed its preparations early to ensure the educational progress.

Dr. Muhadtha Al Hashimi, Chairman of the SPEA said that the body has raised the level of readiness in private education schools and achieved positive indicators in school planning. He also appreciated the efforts of departments and faculty in serving the educational process, and their cooperation to prepare for a start of a new year.

She said: “The education sector receives the attention and support of Dr.Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and this is evident in his unlimited support for this vital and important sector and his keenness to harness all possibilities to ensure the development and the success of the educational process."

She added that his support motivates efforts and increases efficiency to raise the emirate's competitiveness at the local and global levels.

Ali Al Hosani, Director-General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, confirmed that SPEA carried out inspections earlier.

SPEA has launched a back-to-school campaign under the slogan 'We are the future.'

It was inaugurated in line with the directives of the leadership and focuses on preparing young people and directing them towards scientific fields of global competitiveness.

He added that SPEA prepared early for the launch of the new academic year and took the initiative to hold meetings and implement inspection to ensure that all schoold were ready.

