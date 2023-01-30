Arab Health 2023: DHA highlights Wayakom health initiative for senior citizens

The initiative is designed to serve the health needs of senior Emiratis who benefit from the government health insurance plan, Enaya

The Dubai Health Authority’s Dubai Health Insurance Corporation highlighted the features of the Wayakom health initiative designed to serve the needs of Emirati senior citizens in Dubai.

Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation at the DHA, highlighted that the service was launched in April 2022, and it provides optimal medical care, comfort and unprecedented support to Emirati senior citizens in Dubai who benefit from the government health insurance plan known as Enaya.

Wayakom means ‘together’ in Arabic and the aim of this initiative is to support the health needs of senior citizens and to provide optimal control of chronic disease treatments to avoid complications. The initiative also provides access to home services for the comfort and convenience of senior citizens and ensures access to prompt medical services.

Emirati citizens who are aged 60 years and above and have the Enaya insurance programme are eligible to use this service. The services are subjected to policy terms and condition under the Enaya insurance programme.

The services covered under this programme include consultation, laboratory tests and medication delivery.

To avail of this service, eligible members can call the toll-free number 800 436292 and choose option number 2 to speak to a customer service representative regarding this initiative.

