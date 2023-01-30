Arab Health 2023: UAE soon to see digital twins of its hospitals

The technology creates digital models of real-world equipment, buildings and smart cities for insights into how they can run sustainably

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 7:49 PM

The UAE will now see a digital twin for its hospitals with an aim to improve sustainability, efficiency and patient care.

The new platform provides detailed real-time insights on a range of metrics and was unveiled for the first time on the inaugural day of the Arab Health 2023.

Schneider Electric, a digital transformation of energy management and automation, has joined forces with Emirates Health Services (EHS) and Microsoft to launch EcoStruxure.

Explaining the phenomenon, Mubaraka Ibrahim, acting Chief Information Officer for Emirates Health Services, said: “Our collaboration with Schneider Electric and Microsoft will enable EHS to improve patient comfort and safety, increase energy efficiency and promote sustainable health. It is also in line with the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, and our vision which aims to make the UAE among the world’s leading destinations in providing the best health service in the world.”

The efforts are also in line with 2023, being the Year of Sustainability. By showcasing a proof-of-concept of the digital twin solution, the project aims to demonstrate how a suite of new digital tools can help hospitals reduce their carbon footprint and become more sustainable with an estimated energy savings of up to 30 per cent.

The digital twin works by creating a replica patient room complete with all the fixtures, fittings and equipment. Complementing it, a Unified Operations Centre will monitor operational performance in real-time with integrated performance management reports, metrics, analysis, and planning tools, catering to healthcare needs at an enterprise-level.

Amel Chadli, vice-president for Digital Energy & Software, MEA, Schneider Electric, said: “We look forward to demonstrating how public-private partnerships can turbocharge healthcare innovation. Through our collaboration with EHS and Microsoft, we will showcase a new digital twin with real potential, which will boost performance and accelerate decarbonisation and reduce burnout and fatigue among healthcare workers. It will provide detailed insights into how equipment and services can be run more sustainably, benefiting providers and the healthcare ecosystem.”

Designed to be responsive and adaptive for people and patients, it’s said the digital twin solution can create safer and healthier healthcare facilities, improving both patient care and convenience.

“Digital twins create digital models of real-world equipment, buildings, or even smart cities for more detailed insights into how they can be run more sustainably,” said Tareq Hijazi, public sector director, Microsoft UAE.

He added: “We are excited to be conceptualising with Emirates Health Services and Schneider Electric to empower the healthcare industry in the UAE and beyond. Through this association with Schneider Electric and Emirates Health Services, we aim to better understand and analyse their carbon emissions to find more sustainable solutions going forward.”