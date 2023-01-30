UAE: Dissected human body exhibit, 3 healthcare start-ups presented at Arab Health 2023

The event runs until February 2 with the theme, 'Innovation and Sustainability in Healthcare'

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 3:11 PM

Khalifa University of Science and Technology is presenting the permanent Body Museum, an exhibition of dissected human bodies presenting both regional and systems-based anatomy in healthy and diseased adults, and three innovative healthcare start-ups incubated at the Khalifa Innovation Centre (KIC) at Arab Health 2023.

The 2023 edition of Arab Health runs at the Dubai World Trade Centre until February 2 with the theme, 'Innovation and Sustainability in Healthcare'. The event brings together key stakeholders to collaborate and make healthcare a more sustainable, positive impact industry. The Khalifa University stand offers details on the start-up projects and the Body Museum, while the College of Medicine and Health Sciences (CMHS) offers visitors information about the curriculum application process and scholarships available for the MD program, Abu Dhabi’s only graduate level professional degree program modelled after the North American medical education system.

Dr. John Rock, Founding Dean, Khalifa University College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Senior Vice President for Health Affairs, and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said: “We are delighted to participate in Arab Health 2023 and showcase our healthcare innovations, infrastructure and the total ecosystem that we have created in the industry. Through our participation, we hope to offer visiting professionals and industry stakeholders a glimpse of our advanced academic and entrepreneurial endeavours.”

The Body Museum at Khalifa University gives visitors a glimpse of the inner workings of the human body and how poor health and lifestyle choices can have a negative effect on the body. The exhibition aims to inspire and motivate visitors to make their health and wellness a priority. This one-of-a-kind exhibition takes visitors to a journey of learning and understanding the human body. Managed by Khalifa University’s CMHS, the Body Museum strengthens the university's goal of educating future generations to live healthy and informed lives, while showcasing the different body systems, how these systems work together, and how disease and ageing affect the human body.

The three KIC start-ups include Mashyah, that enables clinical gait analysis by combining portable motion sensors, Laboos Technologies, that presents an innovative, patented W3M shoe-integrated system for wearable weight and walk monitoring, and Swift Biomed that aims to develop compact, portable and rapid diagnostics devices for detection of infectious diseases like Covid-19, malaria, tuberculosis and other biological testing.

