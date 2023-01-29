UAE’s first electric ambulance to be introduced at Arab Health conference

It is outfitted with hands-free, voice-activated, wearable computing solutions, among other advanced technology

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 3:19 PM

An electric ambulance made in the UAE, and fitted with the most advanced communication technologies, will be launched in the country this week.

NAFFCO, one of the leading producers and suppliers of safety solutions in the GCC, said it was presenting this first-of-its-kind electric ambulance made in the UAE, at the Arab Health 2023 conference.

The health conference, the world’s largest and most comprehensive trade and networking exhibition for healthcare industries will be held from January 30 to February 2, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

NAFFCO is also emphasising its latest products, smart technologies for the healthcare sector, and other innovations that can help propel the industry forward.

The electric ambulance is outfitted with some of the most advanced communication technologies available, including hands-free, voice-activated, wearable computing solutions that give medical professionals a comprehensive overview of medical conditions of the patients in the ambulance before reaching the hospital.

The solutions allow for real-time communication with remote co-workers and medical professionals, in order to support medical training, rounding, proctoring, and specialist consultations. Additionally, the project represents a step towards the country’s zero emission goals, thereby driving sustainable operations in the sector.

Eng. Khalid Al Khatib, Chief Executive Officer, said: “NAFFCO has consistently worked to distinguish itself as a one-stop provider for all forms of health and safety protection systems. As a result, NAFFCO has delivered the first-of-its-kind sustainable vehicle made in the UAE, which can be regarded as a significant step towards the country’s zero emission goals.

“The ambulance is equipped with cutting-edge communication tools that can provide medical professionals with a complete overview of medical conditions. As part of our mission to create a healthier and safer world for humanity's future, NAFFCO is dedicated to playing its part and upholding its responsibility by developing smart and sustainable health solutions.”

NAFFCO manufactures and provides medical products for practitioners across the region, along with ambulances for hospitals, emergency rooms, and dental clinics. The company, which is the top supplier of ambulances, makes mobile ambulances that adhere to both the American Standard (KKK-A-1822F/ NFPA1917) and the European Standard (EN1789).

Through its latest initiative, the company continues to promote innovation and technologies in the sector, by delivering superior medical care solutions.

