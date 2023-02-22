Ankara: UAE launches new phase of support for quake victims in Turkey, Syria

New phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 focuses on the recovery and rehabilitation of those affected by the earthquake

UAE search and rescue team working at a rubble site after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook Turkey in early February. Photo by Neeraj Murali.

By APP Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 3:24 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 3:28 PM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday launched a new phase of support for the victims of the February 6 earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria.

In a statement, the UAE's Joint Operations Command said the new phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 focuses on the recovery and rehabilitation in support of those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

According to the statement, the command plans to mobilise humanitarian, food, and medical assistance while continuing operations through the existing humanitarian air bridge.

State news agency WAM said an Emirati health delegation will visit Syria to rehabilitate Syrian hospitals. The UAE will build camps for refugees in Syria and Türkiye, WAM said.

The news agency said the Emirati fields hospitals in Islahiye in Gaziantep city and Reyhanli town in Hatay in southern Türkiye will continue their operations.

According to WAM, the UAE dispatched 134-strong rescue teams to Turkey and Syria, flew 136 flights and dispatched 3,772 tonnes of food and medical supplies.

Two field hospitals were also opened in Turkey, it added.

At least 42,310 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Turkey on February 6, the country's disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

