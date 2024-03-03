Al Ain vs Al Nassr: Police issue advisory for UAE football fans ahead of match tomorrow

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 7:10 PM

Police have issued an advisory for football fans in the UAE ahead of the match between Al Ain Club and Saudi's Al Nassr Club on Monday, March 4.

Set to take place at the Haza bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the authority has urged the public to arrive early to avoid crowding. They also been advised to follow organised procedures to enter the stadium.

The match begins at 8pm UAE time.

Fans must maintain decorum while staying away from sportsmen, cooperating with police elements, and adhering to traffic rules and regulations.

The authority has completed preparations to ensure public safety throughout the match.

Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning from suspension on Monday to try and save Al Nassr’s season and guide the Saudi Arabian team closer to a first ever Asian Champions League title.

The continental competition offers Al Nassr the best chance of silverware this season and the team makes the short trip to take on Al Ain, winner in 2003, in the first leg of the quarterfinal.

On Tuesday, there is an all-Saudi Arabia clash as Al-Hilal, with a record four continental titles, takes on Al-Ittihad, champion in 2004 and 2005.

