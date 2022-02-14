Ajman: New digital service launched to help residents follow up on police reports

The Sharjah Light Festival returns to spin stories of light and music that have enchanted viewers for over a decade. KT photographer
Ajman Police on Monday launched a 'proactive' digital service to help community members follow up on reports filed within all police stations.
Lt-Col Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, head of the Comprehensive City Police Station, a member of the Smart Services Transformation Team, said that the official launch of the proactive reporting service came after its trial launch, as part of the Ajman Police's efforts to enhance the quality of services provided to customers.
He urged community members to go digital and use smart applications to save time and for ease of service. The digital service covers all comprehensive police stations in Ajman.
“The launch of the digital service contributed to reducing the number of visitors to comprehensive police stations by 31 per cent," he said.
Al Kaabi also confirmed that Ajman Police provides all its services through its website and smart application, which allows customers to complete all transactions through smart channels at any time and from anywhere.
