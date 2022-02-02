UAE: 5 expats get 3 years in jail for stealing, damaging electric cables at under construction villa

A consultant assessed the damage at Dh25,000.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 8:37 AM

The Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced five Asian nationals to three years in prison for stealing and damaging electrical cables at an under construction villa.

According to case details, the owner of the house in Ajman's Al Hamidiya area received a phone call from the engineer supervising the construction process, telling him about the theft of electrical wires from the house.

He found that the wires were pulled out from inside the walls.

A consultant called by the engineer to assess the damage at the construction site said it was estimated at Dh18,000, and the labour cost to re-install it would be around Dh7000.

After the owner filed a formal complaint with the police, a team of CID officers was assigned to investigate and eventually arrest the accused.