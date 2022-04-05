Abu Dhabi to launch animal vaccine manufacturing facility, two veterinary hospitals

The platform will enhance the Emirate's position as a regional leader in high-end vet services

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 11:15 AM

A new veterinary healthcare platform is set to open in Abu Dhabi representing a landmark milestone for the region's animal healthcare industry, authorities have announced.

The health platform will initially consist of a cutting-edge vaccine manufacturing facility with two state-of-the-art animal hospitals.

Once operational, the facilities will further enhance Abu Dhabi's position as a regional leader in high-end veterinary services for horses and camels while producing the most technologically advanced animal vaccines serving the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The launch of the animal healthcare facility follows the signing of an agreement between ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and E20 Investment, an agribusiness investment company in the UAE.

Fahad Al Qassim, Executive Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences Portfolio at ADQ, said, "Leveraging our healthcare and life sciences expertise, we have identified an opportunity to create an adjacent platform in animal health.

"By creating a joint venture with E20, we will capitalise on Abu Dhabi's strong market potential for animal vaccine production and maintaining the health and welfare of prized animals, such as horses and camels."

Sultan Al Jaberi, CEO of E20 Investment Limited, said, "Together with ADQ, we will bring world-class vaccine technology to the UAE and join hands with our partner to foster local production and serve lucrative markets in the MENA region and beyond."

