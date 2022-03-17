UAE: Dubai Safari Park, Al Ain Zoo exchange animals

Rhinos, Arabian sand cats, blue wildebeests and several reptile species were exchanged

Thu 17 Mar 2022

Al Ain Zoo will exchange a number of animals with Dubai Safari Park in an effort to enhance the variety of species at both zoos.

The initiative includes the exchange of rhinos, Arabian sand cats, blue wildebeests and several reptile species.

The exchange is part of join programmes between the two establishments in a collaboration that targets the breeding of threatened species, ensuring the preservation of the gene pools, in addition to enriching the variety of animals in both zoos.

Al Ain Zoo donated a group of four animals to Dubai Safari Park, which included a white rhino for breeding purposes and three blue wildebeests, a species being added to Dubai Safari's variety of animals.

Dubai Safari Park reciprocated by donating a group of 29 animals, which include two Arabian sand cats, two reticulated pythons, six Burmese pythons, seven corn snakes and 12 green iguanas for breeding purposes and to enhance the variety of animals at Al Ain Zoo.

The process of restraining and transporting the animals took place according to the highest level of care for each animal as per their specific needs, and under supervision of a trained animal care team and vets to ensure their safe arrival at the new destinations.