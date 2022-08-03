Abu Dhabi: Pakistani expat in disbelief after winning Dh12 million in Big Ticket draw

Shocked Rashid Manjur Ahmad could not respond when show host called to give the news

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 8:26 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 11:01 PM

Abu Dhabi-based Pakistani expat won Dh12 million in Big Ticket raffle draw held in the capital.

Rashid Manzur Ahmad purchased ticket number 037909 on July 23 and hit the grand prize in his second attempt. And he bought the ticket all by himself, that means he is the sole winner of Dh12 million.

Ahmad was utterly disinterested when show host Richard called him to inform him about the windfall.

“I am suspecting to win something,” said Ahmad, who has been living in the UAE for the past 28 years.

When told about pocketing Dh12 million prize money, he was shocked and couldn’t believe his luck. In complete disbelief, he couldn’t respond.

Rashid Manzur Ahmad

Ahmad hails from Pakistan’s Lahore city. He first came across Big Ticket at the Abu Dhabi International Airport upon returning from abroad. He purchased his ticket by visiting the in-store counter at the airport. He won after having just tried his luck at buying a raffle ticket for only the second time.

Asked how he plans to spend his money, Rashid said he will use a portion of the cash prize to settle his loan payments. The rest will be spent on educational expenses for his five children who are completing different courses: PhD’s, master’s, and bachelor’s programmes.

Meanwhile, Sajikumar Sukumaran won the second prize of Dh1 million and Tausif Akhter bagged Dh100,000. Sharon Cabello was the winner of Dream Car BMW X5.

In the next month’s draw Dh20 million is up for grabs. The lucky grand prize winner will be announced on September 3. A second prize amount of Dh1 million and third prize is of Dh100,000.

Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at the airports in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

