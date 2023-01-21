Abu Dhabi: Pakistan Embassy hosts bikers en route to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

A small self-change can benefit the whole earth, says V. Muraleedharan during his visit to Dubai
A group of 25 Pakistani bikers, who are on a spiritual road trip to Makkah, stopped by the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Belonging to the Cross Route Club in Pakistan, the bikers were welcomed at the mission by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, who hosted a lunch for them.
The group is on its way to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. They left from Lahore on January 6. Apart from Pakistan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, their 60-day journey will also cover Jordan, Iraq and Iran, logging a distance of 14,000km.
Mukarram Tareen, leader of the bikers’ group, said that passing through these countries would promote a positive image of Pakistan – its rich cultural heritage, pristine natural beauty and the warm hospitality of Pakistani people.
Tirmizi appreciated the initiative of the bikers for promoting Pakistan in different regional countries and stated that such tours from the country should be organised more frequently.
Marking the occasion, Tareen planted a tree on the grounds of the embassy.
ALSO READ:
A small self-change can benefit the whole earth, says V. Muraleedharan during his visit to Dubai
The Swiss know their chocolates by heart — yet as they take their first sip of the drink, their faces light up, saying they have never tasted anything like it
The country is committed to fulfilling its role as a 'global convener' for climate action and will continue to support innovation in the field of sustainability, Sheikh Mohamed says
Two sides discuss bilateral cooperation to benefit mutual interests of both countries
Sheikh Mohamed highlights importance of continuing communication and talks to find political solutions to crisis
The platform aims to empower youth and society to contribute towards sustainable future
Both entities will join hands to hold events such as workshops, seminars and conferences
There's a new joke running around in the Philippines: Instead of gifting your wife a diamond ring, give onion rings