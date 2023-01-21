Abu Dhabi: Pakistan Embassy hosts bikers en route to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

The group's 60-day, 14,000km journey to also cover Jordan, Iraq and Iran

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 3:23 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 3:53 PM

A group of 25 Pakistani bikers, who are on a spiritual road trip to Makkah, stopped by the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Belonging to the Cross Route Club in Pakistan, the bikers were welcomed at the mission by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, who hosted a lunch for them.

The group is on its way to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. They left from Lahore on January 6. Apart from Pakistan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, their 60-day journey will also cover Jordan, Iraq and Iran, logging a distance of 14,000km.

Mukarram Tareen, leader of the bikers’ group, said that passing through these countries would promote a positive image of Pakistan – its rich cultural heritage, pristine natural beauty and the warm hospitality of Pakistani people.

Tirmizi appreciated the initiative of the bikers for promoting Pakistan in different regional countries and stated that such tours from the country should be organised more frequently.

Marking the occasion, Tareen planted a tree on the grounds of the embassy.

ALSO READ: