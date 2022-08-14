UAE: Indian, Pakistani bikers ride for peace

Dozens of bikers came together as both countries celebrate 75 years of independence

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 8:27 PM

Dozens of riders from India and Pakistan came together to spread a message of peace and brotherhood on the occasion of the countries celebrating 75 years of independence.

Almost 50 bikers from the Singh’s Motorcycle Club (SMC), Pakistani Riders Group (PMR) and Indian Motorcycle Riders Club (IMRC) started out early in the morning, braving dusty weather conditions, to ride across the lengths and breadths of the UAE and highlight their togetherness. With music and flags from both countries, the group cut a joyful image on an otherwise dreary day.

The event was the brainchild of Gurnam Singh, founder and lead of SMC. “It is a special occasion for both countries,” he said. “We are neighbors. We come from the same soil. In this country we live together as brothers. We wanted to highlight this to the rest of the world. Peace can be achieved only when we love, care and respect each other.”

Starting out from Warsan, the group traveled along the Al Qudra corridor before stopping at Last Exit on Sheikh Zayed Road for a photo-op. The youngest of the riders was 18-year-old Nikita Natu, who got her bike license last month.

“It is the first time I have ridden as a group,” she said. “I was worried because my bike is not as fast as that of everyone else. But they were all really understanding and helped me throughout the journey.”

The student said her passion for bikes came from her parents who are both bikers. “I have been riding pillion for as long as I can remember,” she said. “So when I turned 18, the first thing I did was take a bike license. I have been riding occasionally with my father to get more experience.”

Pakistan celebrates its Independence day on Sunday, August 14 whereas India observes its Independence day on Monday, August 15.

“It was a wonderful initiative by Gurnam Singh and I am happy to be a part of it,” said Mirza Khufu, head of PMR which was formed in 2019 with the aim of bringing like-minded Pakistani riders together. “Being a biker is like being an ambassador of peace. We are happy to spread a positive message on the occasion of such a special day for both countries. We would also like to thank the UAE government for helping us with all the arrangements for us to have this ride.”

Yusuf Ali Khan, the lead rider of IMRC, also agreed that bike riding helped build bridges. “It is a brotherhood of motorcyclists,” he said. “Irrespective of color, race, gender and boarders, bikers come together to share their passion and help each other out in all circumstances.”

Gurnam Singh dedicated the ride to freedom fighters of both countries. “Their sacrifice is what helped us get where we are today,” he said. “What they did for the country and for the people must be cherished and treasured forever.”

