Abu Dhabi paid parking: E-ticket system announced

By WAM Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 4:07 PM

In a move that improves the quality of services provided to customers, and enhances the efficiency of the public parking system, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has announced the commencement of upgrading of all parking payment machines to a 5G smart system.

The system enables the management of public parking areas via a smart digitally integrated network with the installation of the latest technology in smart interfaces that are linked directly to the Central Parking Management System.

The new upgrade will see parking tickets issued electronically as the paper version is phased out. Customers can obtain an e-ticket by following just a few simple steps explained on a digital screen, including the selection of the parking category, vehicle information (plate category, number, etc), parking duration, as well as a suitable payment method from several available options, including Mawaqif cards, cash, credit or debit cards.

The new smart screens allow users to enter the required information and choose the right e-ticket type for all parking options across the emirate. In conjunction with the upgrade process, the devices will be redistributed according to usage in each region.

More than 1,200 devices operating according to the 5G technology will be installed, and the entire process will be completed before the end of this year.

