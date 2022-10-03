UAE: Weekly virtual forum launches for Emirati employers, employees

Region's first female-only competition features a combination of swimming, running and cycling over 40km
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the launch of the Customer First Forum, which comprises virtual sessions scheduled on a weekly basis to respond to queries of employers and employees in the private sector, and UAE nationals seeking employment.
The Customer First Forum aims to listen to the feedback of all parties regarding labour market legislations, to help the stakeholders benefit from the Ministry's initiatives and services, and seek their suggestions to enhance direct communications between the Ministry and the private sector.
As the target deadline approaches to achieve the Ministry-led Emiratisation goals for the private sector, starting in January 2023, the Customer First Forum is designed to address topics that raise awareness of the Emiratisation resolutions, programmes and benefits provided by the "Nafis" programme in order to promote the integration of UAE nationals into the private sector.
The forum also addresses topics related to labour relations, inspections, procedures, and decisions towards implementing the labour relations law and raising awareness of the rights and responsibilities of employers and employees.
Saif Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs at MoHRE, said, "Initiatives such as these would help improve our services in line with the Ministry's commitment to empowering Emirati cadres and enhancing their capabilities, skills and expertise in contributing towards bolstering the national economy.
It would also improve the ability and appeal of the UAE labour market, attracting the finest of local and international talent who are best equipped to help strengthen the UAE national economy, and boost the country's competitiveness on the international map."
