Abu Dhabi Chamber forms new board of Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council

The Council will adopt a new strategy to empower and increase women’s pioneering role in Abu Dhabi business sector: Asma Al Fahim

Sun 2 Oct 2022

Within their endeavor to support businesswomen and women entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi and to help them increase their contribution to the economic development process in the Emirate, the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has reinstituted a new board for the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC).

The new board will have a mandate to help women entrepreneurs refine their skills; introduce them to the applicable laws and policies; and help them learn how to benefit from the local and federal governmental initiatives and incentives to name a few.

Chaired by Asma Al Fahim, the ADBWC included in its memberships board members from the Abu Dhabi Chamber along with successful businesswomen in Abu Dhabi including Nour Al Tamimi, Dr Khadija Al Ameri, Marwa Al Mansouri, and Sheikha Al Nuwais.

“Over the past fifty years, the UAE has placed women empowerment amongst its top priorities and supported the Emirati woman to be a key partner in building the UAE,” said chairwoman Al Fahim, commenting on the new formation of the ADBWC.

She said the support of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary Chairwoman of the ADBWC, played a huge role in women development in all fields, especially entrepreneurship. "Thanks to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, the Emirati woman is now equipped with all the factors of success to occupy her proper place regionally and internationally.”

Al Fahim pointed out that the ADBWC is keen to increase its communication with businesswomen in Abu Dhabi to keep them updated on the latest economic changes, noting that the Council will launch new initiatives and programs to support the business environment and to equip women entrepreneurs with all the necessary tools that allows them to benefit from all business opportunities in the local, regional and international markets.

