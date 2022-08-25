Paid parking in Dubai: How to get seasonal permits and how much they cost

Ridership on both the Red and Green Lines reached 109.1 million: RTA
Paying for parking in Dubai is a very simple affair. You can pay with an SMS, a WhatsApp message, over an app, or at parking meters.
However, you may be someone who needs to park for several hours every day or are just plain forgetful when it comes to paying for parking. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issues seasonal cards to make your life easier.
The authority recently shared a video explaining how you can obtain the permit:
The cards are available in two categories:
1. A: This permit can be used in paid parking zones A,B,C and D in Dubai.
2. B: This category can only be used in paid parking zones B and D.
Paid parking permits can be used in all locations except Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Knowledge Village, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Deira Fish market, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Gold Souq.
The prices of the parking cards are:
Category A:
- 1 month: Dh500
- 3 months: Dh1400
- 6 months: Dh2,500
- 12 months: Dh4,500
Category B:
- 1 month: Dh250
- 3 months: Dh700
- 6 months: Dh1,300
- 12 months: Dh2,400
The process of getting these cards is all online and couldn’t get easier. No physical cards are issued. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do so:
1. Log in to RTA app by creating an account or using UAE Pass
2. Select Parking Services tab
3. Click on the ‘Seasonal Parking Card’ tab
4. Read Terms and Conditions and proceed
5. Select a permit type.
6. Choose the permit category and activation date
7. Click on the ‘Add Your Vehicle’ tab. A customer can add up to three vehicles to a seasonal parking permit. The first car will be active by default.
8. Select the vehicle’s plate number
9. Pay the fees
10. Only one vehicle plate can be active when using the service. This means, multiple cars cannot use the same seasonal pass at the same time. One active plate can be replaced after 45 minutes
1. Input the vehicle and card details.
2. Select card category and duration
3. Add personal details including mobile number and email
4. Confirm and pay
