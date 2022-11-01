Abu Dhabi: New visa screening centre opens in Mushrif Mall

This is the first in series of centres to be launched in locations frequented by residents

Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 4:39 PM

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has opened a new disease prevention and screening centre at Mushrif Mall. The centre is intended to provide convenient and easy access to medical residency procedures, including fast track and regular visa screening services.

“It is our primary mandate to enhance access to Seha services and ensure a smooth client journey. Traditionally, our network of 12 disease prevention and screening centres were standalone buildings or parts of existing healthcare facilities. However, the new visa screening centre at Mushrif Mall is the first in a series of centres that we plan to open in locations frequented by residents, in order to provide them with easy access to our visa screening services,” Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, CEO, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said.

Dr Omar Al Hashmi, chief clinical affairs officer, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said that individuals can now get their visa screening while shopping or having fun with their families at the mall

“Once they register at the centre they will receive an SMS with their queue number. They can then enjoy their time at the mall and will receive an alert when their turn is up so they can come back to the centre.”

The centre accepts appointment-based and walk-in clients, and is open seven days a week from 9am to 7pm.

For more details about Seha’s visa screening centres, visit dpsc.seha.ae. You can also book an appointment through the Seha Visa Screening Mobile app.

